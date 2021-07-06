Police confirm Herman Hill arrest is not Terror related after Road closed in South Woodford

Police were called at 12:33pm on Tuesday, 6 July to reports of a woman behaving erratically inside a residential address at Herman Hill, South Woodford.

Officers from the Met Armed response were supported by officers working on counter-terror duties. Claims have been made that an operation had taken place at an NHS property that was terror-related. This is not the case.

A spokesman for the Met Police

Officers attended. The woman has been detained and will be taken to an east London police station.

Road closures and safety cordons were established as a precaution. These are expected to be lifted shortly.

No persons were injured.