Drug driver jailed and banned from the roads for more than four years

A drug driver has been jailed for four months and banned from the roads for more than four years.

In September last year officers were alerted to a red Mazda being driven in the Downton area without insurance.

They located the vehicle in Wick Lane and arrested the driver, 24-year-old Adam Scott.

He later pleaded guilty to drug driving, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and driving a vehicle in a dangerous condition.

Scott, of Barn Hill, Chilmark, appeared at Pool Magistrates Court yesterday (05/07) and was sentenced to four months in prison due to the frequency of his offending and blatant breach of previous court orders.

He was also disqualified from driving for four years and 62 days.

PC James Barrett, from Wiltshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit, said: “Scott was not only driving while disqualified and without the relevant insurance, but a roadside drugs wipe tested positive for cocaine.

“The vehicle he was driving also posed a danger to road users, as it had a space saver tyre with insufficient tread, an insecure bumper, no nearside wing mirror and a front panel sticking out which could have caused an injury to cyclists or pedestrians.

“The roads will be a safer place with Scott banned from driving for the next four years.”