The 16-year-old boy who was tragically stabbed to death in Lambeth last night has now been named as Keane Harling

Keane, has been described as a “bubbly young boy” who was “doing well for himself”. He had only celebrated his 16tj birthday just two week ago.

The 16-year-old boy who was tragically stabbed to death in Lambeth in a stairwell in Opal place.

A crime scene remains in place following the fatal attack last night

The teenager lived locally

Friends have shared photos of Keane, who they have described as a “bubbly young boy” who was “doing well for himself”.

Family members broken at the scene after laying tributes asking why their nephew was left to die. Where did his friend go. Why was he left alone on his own.