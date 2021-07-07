John, went missing in Tuesday at 2pm today. He is wearing a grey jumper blue shorts and a straw boater hat. Police and staff are very concerned for his welfare. If you see him please dial 999 ref 21MIS019919. John likes to travel on buses. #Missing #TfL
John, who 79 is missing from his care home in SW16
2 hours ago
1 Min Read
