Kent Police is appealing for information following two suspicious incidents in the Singlewell area of Gravesend

On Sunday 23 May 2021, at around 11.30am, the force received a report that a woman had been approached from behind by a man while she walked in the alleyway that runs between Cedar Avenue and Hever Court Road. The man placed his hand over her mouth but ran in the direction of Cedar Avenue after the victim called for help.

In a separate incident, a man is reported to have indecently exposed himself to a woman while she walked in the same alley at around 7.45am on Saturday 12 June.

Both victims described the suspect as being white and between 5ft 7ins to 5ft 10ins tall with a medium build.

Since the incidents were reported, increased patrolling has taken place in the area and officers have spoken with a number of potential witnesses. CCTV has also been gathered and forensic evidence sent for analysis.

Detective Inspector Pete Smith, from the North Kent Crime Investigation Department, said: ‘We are aware that a period of time has passed since the incidents were reported to have happened. Since the incidents were reported work has been ongoing to conduct a full and thorough investigation, with every line of enquiry being pursued.

‘Our officers have received helpful information from several witnesses and are continuing to analyse video footage which has been submitted. We have also put extra patrols into the area and this will continue.

‘We are keeping an open mind on whether these two incidents are connected, and I want to encourage people in the community to contact us to report any similar incidents that they may not have spoken to us about so we can fully investigate them.

‘It is possible that there are people in the community who may have information which could be important in identifying a suspect. This could include seeing a suspicious man in the area, or capturing a man who matches a description of the suspect on their CCTV around the time these two incidents were reported.’

‘I would encourage anyone who thinks they can assist to contact us at their earliest convenience.’

Anyone with information can call Kent Police on 01474 366149 quoting 46/87817/21.