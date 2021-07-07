Images have been issued of two men who may have important information in connection with a violent assault in Maidstone

A 17-year-old boy suffered serious facial injuries as a result of the assault, which took place while he was attending a funfair at Mote Park. The incident happened at around 6.15pm on Friday 11 June 2021, as the victim was walking to meet some friends. It is alleged he was punched in the face during an unprovoked assault. The victim was taken to hospital and suffered significant injuries requiring surgery.

Officers investigating the assault believe the suspect may have been part of a larger group of people. They are now publishing images of two men they would like to speak to. Anyone who recognises them, or who has any information which may assist the investigation, is urged to call the west Kent appeals line on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/102791/21. You can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or by using the online form on their website.