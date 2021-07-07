Lily Ives, 14, went missing from an address in Clayton-le-Moors on Saturday (July 3).



Police appealed for information yesterday (Tuesday, July 6) and have issued an updated picture of Lily today.



Lily is described as white, 5ft 9in tall, of slim build with mousey, shoulder-length hair. She was wearing a black hooded top, black leggings and white trainers at the time of her disappearance.



The 14-year-old has links to Fleetwood, Blackpool and Burnley.



PC Olivia Callaghan, of Lancashire Police, said: “We hope by releasing this new picture it will help jog people’s memories and assist with finding Lily.



“If you have seen someone matching her description and appearance please come forward.”



If you can help police please call 101 quoting log 0617 of July 4. In an emergency always call 999.