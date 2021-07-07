Police launch Sex Attack investigation following a reported sexual assault against a woman in Canterbury

The victim reported that she was walking along the Eliot footpath between Lyndhurst Road and the University of Kent shortly after 11am on Monday 14 June 2021 when an unknown man walked past her and touched her inappropriately over her clothing.

The woman walked away from the man with no further interaction and no injuries were reported.

The man was described as between 25 and 30, over six feet tall, black, of slim build with short black hair. He was wearing a dark long-sleeved top, dark trousers and a white face mask.

Officers in Canterbury are investigating and are appealing to anyone who saw the incident or the man in the area at that time to contact them on 01843 222289, quoting 46/103899/21.

You can also report anonymously to Crimestoppers in Kent by calling 0800 555 111 or using their anonymous online form.