UK Government announce Euro 2020 travelling guidance for fans

Thousands of England supporters will hope to purchase tickets in time for what will be a
historic semi-final at Wembley after the emphatic defeat of Ukraine in Rome on Saturday
evening. There have initially been 8,500 tickets set aside for England supporters while 5,000
have been allocated for the Danish.
However, for supporters based overseas looking to travel to the UK, arriving in London for
the match is a slightly more complex proposition to overcome. The latest guidelines have
been announced by the Government to help oversee a return to large crowds with Wembley
Stadium’s capacity expected to reach 60,000 for the semi-finals and final.
The announcement issued a timely reminder for those supporters considering traveling by
plane, train or bus into the country. Foreign-based football supporters will have to adhere to
strict measures with public health and safety an absolute priority in the conclusion of what
has been a very successful tournament until now.
UK border policy
Most of the 60,000 ticket ticket holders are based domestically but there are foreign-based
supporters travelling from the Common Travel Area (CTA) and a small minority were
successful in UEFA’s initial ballot and are due to travel from outside of the CTA.
Supporters wishing to travel to the UK to watch any of the matches should only do so if they
have a ticket and are not in a red list country.
Supporters travelling from an amber list country will have arrived in the UK and already
quarantined for 10 days before the match which includes 5 full days with test-and-release.
A Passenger Locator Form also needs to be completed before travelling to the UK which will
help keep queues to a minimum. A negative test result from a Pre-Departure Test within 72
hours of coming to the UK is a must as well as a test booked for Day 2 and Day 8 prior to
arriving.
Entry requirements for stadium attending supporters
Self-isolation periods from supporters who have travelled from or through an amber list
country within the past ten days must complete the self-isolation period in full before
attending any matches. The UK Government works closely with UEFA in order to issue the
correct information to international ticket holders early and additional information available
on gov.uk.
The Government has also stated that all ticket holders will need to show proof of a negative
Lateral Flow Test (LFT) taken 48 hours before stadium gate opens and proof via email or
text message from the relevant test center is also required upon entry. Other forms of proof
such as vaccination record for PCR test or a COVID-19 vaccination record card, will not be
accepted and entry will be denied. Face coverings will need to be worn inside and around
the stadium at all times.