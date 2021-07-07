A suspected thief who is alleged to have repeatedly targeted supermarkets in Maidstone and Larkfield has been arrested and charged

It is reported that between 5 May and 13 June 2021, bottles of spirits worth a total of more than £700 were stolen during a spate of thefts at two Tesco stores. The suspect is alleged to have deliberately damaged and removed security tags on the bottles before leaving without paying, at branches in Lunsford Park, Larkfield and in Farleigh Hill, Maidstone.

On Tuesday 6 July, officers stopped a car in Westree Road, Maidstone and arrested the driver, Frank Matthews. He was later charged with five counts of theft and three counts of criminal damage (in relation to damage caused to security tags). Mr Matthews, aged 51, of Crispin Court, Coxheath was further charged with possession of cannabis and with driving without insurance or a valid MOT. He is bailed to appear before Maidstone Magistrates’ Court on 21 July.