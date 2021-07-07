Three arrests have been made in the ongoing crackdown against suspected county line dealers in Medway

Shortly before 6am on Wednesday 7 July 2021, Kent Police’s County Lines and Gangs Team carried out search warrants at two addresses in Chatham – one in the High Street and another in Eden Avenue.

The warrants led to a 24-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man, both Chatham residents, being arrested on suspicion of class A drug supply offences.

A third warrant carried out in Washington Road, Haywards Heath, West Sussex led to a 25-year-old man from the town being arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

As part of enquiries, officers have seized quantities of heroin and crack cocaine in addition to mobile phones. All three suspects remain in custody as enquiries continue.