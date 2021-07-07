A suspect has been arrested within hours of a reported burglary following quick work by police in Dover

Kent Police received a report shortly before 6.30am on Wednesday 7 July 2021 that a property in East Cliff had been burgled during the night.

Items including computers, cash and cards had been stolen and a further report stated the cards had been used fraudulently.

Officers attended the scene and, following enquiries, arrested a 24-year-old man from Dover in connection with the incident shortly before 9am.

He was further arrested in connection with a second house burglary in East Cliff on the same night, when cash and a power tool were reportedly stolen.

The suspect remains in custody while officers continue their enquiries into the burglaries.