Police continue to appeal for the public’s assistance to help trace a missing teenager from Lewisham

Isaiah Aderiye, 16, was reported missing to police on Thursday, 1 July after last being seen in the New Cross area at around 2pm that day.

Isaiah is black, 6 ft tall and of slim build. He was last seen wearing a black top and black tracksuit bottoms.

He is known to frequent the areas of Lewisham, Deptford and New Cross.

Isaiah’s family said: “Isaiah, we miss and love you so much and just want you back home safely. Wherever you are, please know that you are dearly loved. Whatever you are going through we are here to listen and help. God Bless you.”

Officers have carried out several lines of enquiry to trace and locate Isaiah however, despite extensive efforts Isaiah remains missing.

Anyone who has seen Isaiah or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 and quote ref: 21MIS019360.

Isaiah Aderiye, 16, was reported missing to police on Thursday, 1 July after last being seen in the New Cross area at around 14:00hrs that day.

Isaiah is black, 6 ft tall and of slim build. He was last seen wearing a black top and black tracksuit bottoms.

He is known to frequent the areas of Lewisham, Deptford and New Cross.

Isaiah’s family said: “Isaiah, we miss and love you so much and just want you back home safely. Wherever you are, please know that you are dearly loved. Whatever you are going through we are here to listen and help. God Bless you.”

Officers have carried out several lines of enquiry to trace and locate Isaiah however, despite extensive efforts Isaiah remains missing.

Anyone who has seen Isaiah or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 and quote ref: 21MIS019360.