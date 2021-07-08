Joint investigation launched after fatal fire involving a family in Tooting

A joint investigation between London Fire Brigade and a the Metropolitan Police has been launched following a fatal fire that took place in Tooting.

Police fire and paramedics were all scrambled to Fountain Road just after 11pm on Wednesday evening.

A blaze had ripped through the property trapping at those involved.

It is understood that an excelerate may have been poured through the letterbox before the callous arsonist made off from the scene.

Local resident spotted smoke and flames issuing from the building and alerted the Fire service.

One upset man said he helped the family move in less than a week ago said that he was beaten back by the smoke and could not gain access to the property and had to wait for the fire service.

Specialist FIT investigators from the London Fire Brigade have been working through the night with scenes of crime officers from the Metropolitan Police in attempt to establish the cause of the fire.

It is understood that the incident is being treated as arson.

A number of people have been seriously injured with fatalities being reported.

A crime scene has been established around the property.

The Metropolitan police and the London Fire Brigade have been approached for further comment