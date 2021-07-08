A man has been charged with the murder of a man and a woman in 1993

Danville Neil, 63 of Sandrock Road, SE13 appeared in custody at Bromley Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday, 7 July) having been charged with the murders of Ann Castle, 74, and her brother William Bryan, 71, who died at an address in Clare Street, E2 in August 1993.

Neil was also charged with burglary.

He is next due to appear at the Central Criminal Court on Friday, 9 July.

Neil was charged on Tuesday, 6 July. He was arrested in October 2020 after existing evidence was re-submitted for further examination.

A post-mortem examination held at Poplar Mortuary in 1993 gave Mrs Castle’s cause of death as ischaemic heart disease. Mr Bryan died from asphyxia and ischaemic heart disease.

Enquiries are ongoing.