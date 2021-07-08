A suspect has been arrested following two reported assaults in Dover

Kent Police was called at 12.10am on Thursday 8 July 2021 following a report of an altercation in London Road.

Officers attended and it was reported that a man had assaulted two others following an argument.

One victim was taken to a local hospital by South East Coast Ambulance Service.

A 24-year-old man from Dover was later arrested in connection with the incident and remains in custody while enquiries continue.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has information that may assist investigating officers, should call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/119325/21.

You can also report anonymously to Crimestoppers in Kent by calling 0800 555 111 or using their anonymous online form.