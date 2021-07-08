Officers have released a photo as part of an investigation into a theft in Canterbury city centre

Between 12.40am and 1.30am on Sunday 6 June 2021, a bicycle was stolen while it was left locked and unattended in a bike stand in Best Lane.

The bicycle is described as an orange and black Voodoo hybrid bike and has black and red grips with gold trim on the handlebars and a buckled back wheel.

Anyone with information regarding the theft, or who has seen the bicycle, is asked to call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/96829/21.

You can also report anonymously to Crimestoppers in Kent by calling 0800 555 111 or using their anonymous online form https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.