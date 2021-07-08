Detectives are making a new appeal for witnesses as they name the victim of a fatal stabbing in Lambeth

Police were called at approximately 11.45pm on Monday, 5 July to reports of a stabbing in Oval Place, SW8.

Officers attended, along with London Ambulance Service, and found a 16-year-old boy with stab injuries. Despite the best efforts of emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has since been named as Keane Flynn-Harling, from Lambeth. His next of kin are being support by specially trained officers.

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command are leading the investigation and continue to appeal for witnesses.

Detective Chief Inspector Dan O’Sullivan, said: “Officers are working around the clock, pursuing a number of leads and enquiries following this sad and needless loss of another young life on the streets of London. My officers will do all they to find the person or persons responsible.

“A number of people have spoken to us already, but there are more who have yet to come forward. I continue to urge anyone with information to speak to us about what you know – it could prove crucial in bringing Keane’s family justice.”

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

Chief Superintendent Colin Wingrove, responsible for local policing in Lambeth and Southwark, said: “I am shocked and saddened by the senseless loss of another young life to knife crime.

“I am also deeply saddened that another family experiences the painful loss of a son, and the trauma knife crime brings is once again experienced in our local community. Our thoughts are with Keane’s family who are being supported by specialist officers.

“We are working tirelessly to investigate the circumstances surrounding this terrible incident and are supporting officers from Homicide Command bring those responsible to justice.

“Every loss of life is a tragedy and this needless violence must end. I urge anyone with information to come forward.

“You will continue to see a more visible police presence on the streets to offer reassurance and if you have any concerns please speak to officers or contact your local policing team.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 8532/05Jul. To remain 100% anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Hard calls save lives. Are you close to someone on the fringes of knife crime? Do the right thing, please give information, 100 per cent anonymously, through the independent charity Crimestoppers.

No piece of information about knife crime is insignificant or too small. Any information you give to Crimestoppers can make a difference in reducing knife crime and the harm it causes to families.

Crimestoppers never ask your name and they cannot trace your call, your IP address or the device you use. Fill in their quick online form or call 0800 555 111. It could save a life.