Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision on the M3 in which two men died

Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision on the M3 yesterday (7 July) in which two men died.

At around 12.05pm, a white Iveco van was travelling southbound on the M3 near the service station in Fleet when it left the carriageway between the entry and exit slip roads for the services and collided with a tree.

The two occupants of the vehicle, a 48-year-old man and a 56-year-old man, both from Somerset, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Officers are making enquiries as to the exact circumstances of the collision and would like to hear from anyone who may be able to help them.

Did you see what happened? Do you have dash cam footage of the incident?

Please call us on 101, quoting 44210267484.

If you witnessed the collision and feel you need any extra support, you can contact the Victim Support charity at https://www.victimsupport.org.uk/.