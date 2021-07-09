Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens has pleaded guilty to the murder of Sarah Everard who went missing as she walked home from a friend’s house in south London in March.
Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens has pleaded guilty to the murder of Sarah Everard
3 hours ago
1 Min Read
You may also like
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Hunt for Driver after Hit and Run in Corhampton
April 16, 2016
BREAKING • KENT
Police officers taken to Hospital after Collision with Lorry
June 20, 2016
BREAKING • LONDON
Man fighting for his life after multiple
March 26, 2019
BREAKING • ESSEX • HARLOW
Family left homeless after blaze rips through Harlow property
May 26, 2020
BREAKING • FAREHAM
M27 Fareham Crash Causes Traffic Chaos
May 26, 2016
BREAKING • KENT
Man attacked by group of Yobs on Margate sea front
May 20, 2018
LONDON • MISSING
Missing Gregoria from Westminster
June 10, 2018
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE
Fire breaks out at Fleet Dry cleaners
August 3, 2017
BREAKING • ESSEX
Man arrested in Ilford rooftop protest after assault
January 31, 2020
BREAKING • CAMBERLEY • SURREY
Woman trapped against a building by a white BMW
July 26, 2019
BREAKING • DOVER • KENT
Police release CCTV after Dover Charity is targeted
July 4, 2019
BREAKING • LONDON
Police appeal after man head smashed in with metal bar
April 18, 2018
BREAKING • KENT
Cash machine raid at Asda in Tunbridge Wells
April 4, 2019
BREAKING • SOUTHAMPTON
Lucky Escape For Driver after Car Leaves M27 Motorway in Southampton
November 12, 2016
BREAKING • GRIMSBY • HUMBEERSIDE
More than 55-years behind bars for county lines drug gang
10 months ago
BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT
Cameras to keep parking officers safe
October 2, 2018
BREAKING • DOVER
Man stabbed and kicked in Dover
May 1, 2019
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE • SOUTHAMPTON
Police appeal for help in finding missing Southampton man
November 8, 2019
BREAKING • HARINGEY • LONDON
Elderly missing man found safe and well
3 months ago
BREAKING • COVID19
COVID 19 cases in the UK raise to 3,269 as confirmed positive
March 19, 2020
BREAKING • KENT
Woman murdered in Rainham named as Leslie Spearing
October 11, 2019
KENT • LATEST NEWS • RAMSGATE
Man attacked by group in Ramsgate alleyway
November 7, 2019
BREAKING • SOUTHAMPTON
Body of a man was discovered in the River Itchen.
April 8, 2019
BREAKING • KENT
Yalding Weir is a Hotspot of Danger Stay Away
May 25, 2018
BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT
Armed Police deployed to Property in Ventnor
February 22, 2017
BREAKING • ISLINGTON • LONDON • MISSING
Concern for welfare raised for mum to be missing from Islington
January 9, 2020
BREAKING
Former school teacher jailed for sex attacks
July 4, 2019
BREAKING • LONDON
Charges follow after two arrests
February 15, 2019
BREAKING • YORKSHIRE
Earthquake Hits North Sea Coast near Scarborough
January 3, 2017