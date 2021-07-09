UPDATED: Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens has pleaded guilty to the murder of Sarah Everard

Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens has pleaded guilty to the murder of Sarah Everard who went missing as she walked home from a friend’s house in south London in March.

Sarah’s family watched from the public gallery as the monster whispered his formal plea.

It can now be reported that Couzens claimed he kidnapped Sarah for a “gang of Eastern Europeans”.

The bizarre defence was revealed at his first court appearance in March but could not legally be reported until now.

Couzens claimed he was unable to pay for a prostitute he met in a Holiday Inn in Folkestone so was ordered to find “another girl” otherwise his family would be harmed.

The sex-mad cop told officers he drove Sarah to a lay-by between Ashford and Maidstone where three men got out of a van and took the marketing executive.