Scottish Fire and Rescue are currently in attendance at a fire at an industrial unit on Mossbell Road, Bellshill. At this time there are no reported casualties. Please follow the guidance from Police Scotland to avoid the area which is closed to traffic and pedestrians
Blaze rips through industrial unit in Bellshill no reported injuries
2 hours ago
1 Min Read
