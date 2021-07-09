The victim of a fatal stabbing in Woolwich has been named as 15-year-old Tamim Ian Habimana from Eltham

A 15-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of Tamim’s murder on Thursday, 8 July and has been taken in custody to a police station in south London.

Police were called at 5.23pm on Monday, 5 July to reports of a stabbing on Woolwich New Road, SE18.

Officers attended and found Tamim suffering from a single stab wound. They immediately provided first aid prior to the arrival of the London Ambulance Service.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, Tamim was sadly pronounced dead at the scene at 6.08pm.

His next of kin are being supported by specialist officers.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Leonard, leading the investigation, said: “This arrest marks a significant development in our investigation. Officers have been working tirelessly to bring justice to Tamim and his family and I continue to urge anyone with information that could aid the investigation to come forwards.

“We are aware of footage relating to this murder being posted on social media and remind the public that any video captures or images may be very important to our investigation. Please upload these to police using the link below.

“Tamim’s family is reeling from the shock of his death. I urge the public to consider their feelings and respect their privacy as they struggle to come to terms with their loss.”

To provide footage to the investigation team please visit: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/01MPS21S61-PO1

Any witnesses or anyone with information should call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting 5748/05Jul. To remain 100% anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.