A 60-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two police officers sustained stab wounds in Princetown in the early hours of this morning [Friday 9 July].

Officers were called to a report of an assault at an address in Burrator Avenue at around 11.55pm on Thursday 8 July.

A male suspect was said to have left the scene and officers subsequently carried out enquiries to locate him.

While in Burrator Avenue at around 3am, two male police officers encountered a suspect and sustained a number of stab and laceration wounds.

Their injuries are not currently believed to be life-threatening.

One officer sustained injuries to his arms and has been discharged from hospital.

The other remains in hospital where he is receiving treatment for injuries to his face and arms.

A 60-year-old local man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody at this time.

A knife was seized at the scene.

Both officers are Patrol Constables based in West Devon.

A cordon remains in place at the scene and residents can expect to see an increased police presence in the area while the investigation, including house-to-house enquiries, continues.