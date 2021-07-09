Witnesses are being sought following a report that a woman was racially abused in Ashford town centre

At around 5.20pm on Tuesday 29 June 2021, a woman was subjected to racist verbal abuse after challenging a man for allegedly urinating in public. The disturbance took place in an alleyway off the High Street, which leads down the side of a disused bingo hall to St John’s Lane.

The suspect was described as being in his late thirties, with shoulder length brown hair. He wore grey jogging bottoms, a grey tracksuit top and carried a guitar.

A 43-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested in connection with the incident and released on bail until 21 July while enquiries continue.

Officers are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to get in contact by calling 01843 222289 quoting 46/114395/21.

You can also report anonymously to Crimestoppers in Kent by calling 0800 555 111 or using their anonymous online form https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.