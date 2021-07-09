Rescue operation turns into body recovery on River Medway in Maidstone

A major rescue operation has now turned into a recovery operation we can reveal

Firefighters from Kent Fire and rescue along with paramedics from South East Coast ambulance and police were all scrambled to the River Medway in Maidstone just after 5 pm on Friday afternoon following reports a person had entered the water.

Officers from Kent police have cordoned off a 55 metre section of the River Medway and put in a police cordon moving people away from the area.

Police officers could be seen bagging up clothing into evidence bags from a bench near to the search location is searches continue

Volunteers of the Kentsar search and rescue have been called to the incident to assist in the recovery of the person or body.

More to follow