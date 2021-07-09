A 14-year-old male and 15-year-old-male have been arrested on suspicion of Tamim’s murder in Woolwich

Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of Tamim Ian Habimana in Woolwich have made two further arrests.

A 14-year-old male and 15-year-old-male were arrested on suspicion of Tamim’s murder on Friday, 9 July. Both remain in custody at a police station in south London.

Police were called at 17:23hrs on Monday, 5 July to reports of a stabbing on Woolwich New Road, SE18.

Officers attended and found Tamim suffering from a single stab wound. They immediately provided first aid prior to the arrival of the London Ambulance Service.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, Tamim was sadly pronounced dead at the scene at 6.08pm

His next of kin are being supported by specialist officers.

A 15-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday, 8 July and remains in custody at a police station in south London.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Leonard, leading the investigation, said: “We have made two further arrests in this investigation and I hope this reassures both Tamim’s family and the wider community of our dedication to bringing justice for his murder. My team have been working hard to establish the circumstances of what happened and I urge anyone with information that could aid the investigation to come forwards.

“I continue my plea to anyone with footage or images to upload them to police using the below link. They may be very important to our investigation.”

To provide footage to the investigation team please visit https://mipp.police.uk/operation/01MPS21S61-PO1

Any witnesses or anyone with information should call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting 5748/05Jul. To remain 100% anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Any young people who have either information about crime can visit www.fearless.org to where they can pass on information anonymously – your I.P address will not be traced. Fearless is part of the Crimestoppers charity, and is also independent of the police.