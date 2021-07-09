Detectives investigating the murder of 16-year-old Camron Smith in Croydon have made a fourth arrest

A man aged 20 has been arrested on suspicion of murder today after attending a south London police station. He remains in custody at this time.

Police were called to Bracken Avenue in Shrublands, Croydon at 12.46am on Thursday, 1 July.

Officers attended with London Ambulance Service paramedics. They found Camron, who had been stabbed. He was treated at the scene but despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Camron was from Shrublands, Croydon. His family is being supported by specialist officers.

Detectives continue to investigate Camron’s murder and would like to hear from anyone who has information but has not yet come forward.

Information can be provided by calling the incident room on 0208 721 4961 or by calling Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Three males,aged 15, 18 and aged 16 have been previously been charged with Camron’s murder and appeared in court.