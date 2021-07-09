Victoria, 52, was last seen at her home address is Devizes at noon today & is described as white, approx. 5ft 5ins tall with ginger hair.
If you have any info as to Victoria’s whereabouts, pls call 101 & quote ref 232 of 09/07.
Can you help police find #missing Victoria Clements?
2 hours ago
1 Min Read
Victoria, 52, was last seen at her home address is Devizes at noon today & is described as white, approx. 5ft 5ins tall with ginger hair.
You may also like
BREAKING • LONDON
Man Charged following fatal Camden Collision
September 14, 2018
BREAKING • GOSPORT
Man remains in Custody after Turners Avenue Gosport Fire
April 2, 2016
BREAKING • ESSEX • HAMPSHIRE • KENT • SHEPPEY • SOUTHAMPTON
Holiday Park horror after man is stabbed and the three are arrested
2 months ago
BREAKING • KENT
Can you help find missing Sean Anderson
October 10, 2019
Belper • MISSING • NIB
Police are searching for a man who has gone missing from Belper
8 months ago
BREAKING • LONDON
20K reward offered in Seun McMillan murder
May 2, 2018
BREAKING • CHATHAM • KENT
Woman arrested after Chatham fatal hit and run
11 months ago
BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT
Coastguard Rescue Teams called to Freshwater
April 7, 2016
BREAKING • CROYDON
Child airlifted with serious burns from Croydon church event
December 11, 2019
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Couple attacked in Southsea
July 10, 2018
BREAKING
Teenager killed in Fatal Stabbing in Croydon
October 30, 2017
BREAKING • LATEST NEWS • NEW FOREST • TEST VALLEY
Purse stolen in Caravan Burglary in Hordle
June 13, 2017
BREAKING • ENFIELD • ESSEX • LONDON
Man stabbed to death in Enfield named as Nahid Ahmed
10 months ago
BREAKING
Two arrested after kidnapping in Portsmouth
February 27, 2019
BREAKING • GRAVESEND • KENT
A man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving
June 16, 2020
BREAKING • HARROW • MIDDLESEX
Pensioner killed in fatal collision in Harrow
January 28, 2020
BREAKING • LONDON
Fire Crews Tackle Blaze at Peckham High Street
April 19, 2018
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE • TOTTON
Body found of missing Totton man
11 months ago
KENT • MISSING
Appeals for help and information on missing Cindy
May 19, 2018
BREAKING
A Woman has died after being found on the carriageway on the M27.
December 15, 2015
BREAKING • LONDON
More arrests over Jodie Chesney Murder
March 22, 2019
BREAKING • HOME COUNTIES
M1 Northbound Remains Closed at Northampton after HGV Horror Smash
November 22, 2017
BREAKING • LONDON
Woman stabbed in broad daylight attack In Thamesmead
January 6, 2020
BASINGSTOKE • BREAKING
Police name teenager who died in Ferrari Crash
August 26, 2016
BREAKING • LONDON
Primrose Hill Park on Lockdown following stabbing of Sixteen Year old Boy
November 15, 2017
GOSPORT • HAMPSHIRE
New Winter Support Package To Protect Jobs
9 months ago
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Man Arrested after City Centre Stabbing in Portsmouth
March 6, 2018
BREAKING • ILFORD • LONDON
Fire crews from London and Essex called to Procter and Gamble
April 5, 2020
BREAKING • MARGATE
Police Probing Margate sex attack appeal for information
June 13, 2019
LATEST NEWS • LONDON
Police appeal after Cyclist killed by Lorry in High Holborn
August 16, 2018
LATEST NEWS • MISSING
Have you seen missing thirteen year old Charliese Gallacher?
January 28, 2020
BREAKING • ESSEX
Woman charged with attempted murder after Ilford Stabbing attack
February 12, 2020
BREAKING • SURREY
A3 Closed Following Hit and Run Horror Crash near Wisley
February 3, 2018
BREAKING • HOME COUNTIES
Race attack outside Tesco Express
March 29, 2019
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Popular Portsmouth City Bookshop to Close
February 28, 2018
BREAKING • FAREHAM • GOSPORT • LATEST NEWS • PORTSMOUTH • SOUTHAMPTON
Young Boy rushed to Hospital after being assaulted
May 21, 2017
BREAKING • EXCLUSIVE • KENT
Overseas Lorry driver charged over M20 Motorcycle death
September 24, 2019
BREAKING • KENT • MAIDSTONE
M20 motorway in Kent closed after overturned vehicle
April 23, 2020
BREAKING • GOLDERS GREEN • LONDON
Police charge man with religious hate crimes
June 19, 2020