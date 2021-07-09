BREAKING DEVIZES WILTSHIRE

Can you help police find #missing Victoria Clements?

2 hours ago
1 Min Read
Screenshot at

Victoria, 52, was last seen at her home address is Devizes at noon today & is described as white, approx. 5ft 5ins tall with ginger hair.
If you have any info as to Victoria’s whereabouts, pls call 101 & quote ref 232 of 09/07.