PC jailed for attempting to pervert the course of justice

Ian Noakes, 41, a police constable based at Brighton, has been imprisoned for one year after he was found guilty of attempting to pervert the course of justice following a trial at Brighton Crown Court on Friday 2 July.

Noakes appeared in custody for sentencing on Monday 5 July. The court heard that Noakes was not on duty at the time of the offence, and the offence was not related to any cases he was investigating.

He was found not guilty of making threats to kill two people he knew, also whilst off duty.

Noakes was suspended from duty and will now face disciplinary proceedings by the force’s Professional Standards Department.

Chief Superintendent Nick May said: “I am extremely disappointed by PC Ian Noakes’ actions. Sussex Police expects the highest personal and professional standards of anyone who works for us.

“His action, whilst off duty, should not detract from the hard work that my officers and staff undertake every day. I am proud of the great work they do to protect communities.”