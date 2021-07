Police were called at 8.34pm on Friday, 9 July to Parkside Gardens, Barnet, following reports of a group of males fighting and a person stabbed. Officers attended with LAS.

A group of youths made off on police arrival. Officers searched the area and found a teenage male in Churchill Road with a stab injury. He was taken to hospital; Police say they await an assessment of his condition. At this early stage there have been no arrests. Enquiries are ongoing.