A 16-year-old boy has been taken to hospital with stab injuries following an incident at St Barnabus Road at its junction with Snakes Lane East, Woodford, at about 3.30pm today. His condition is believed to be stable. No arrests have been made
A 16-year-old boy has been taken to hospital with stab injuries following an incident in Woodford
2 hours ago
1 Min Read
You may also like
BREAKING • SOUTHAMPTON
Walker fighting for their life after being struck by a car in Southampton
September 13, 2017
BREAKING • GOSPORT
Gosport Council Come Down Hard on Crack House
March 23, 2018
ISLE OF WIGHT • LATEST NEWS
Police called to Sandown Collision
August 14, 2018
BREAKING • OSWESTRY • WEST MERCIA
Two people who died in Shropshire formally named
2 months ago
BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT
Cowes Couple Lucky escape after Refrigerator Fire
August 14, 2018
BREAKING • HACKNEY
Two men rushed to hospital after double Hackney stabbing
April 26, 2019
A2 • BREAKING • DOVER • KENT
Fatal collision on the A2 passenger is killed in overnight collision
2 months ago
BREAKING • NEW FOREST
Motorcyclist Dies after New Forest Crash
October 6, 2016
BASINGSTOKE • BREAKING
Two charged with murder of Dean Evans in Basingstoke
April 11, 2016
BREAKING • NEW FOREST
Fire Crew called to tackle Van fire at New Forest Campsite
August 20, 2017
BREAKING • CAMDEN • MISSING
Concerns for missing teenager Sophie Odere from Lancashire
12 months ago
BREAKING • LONDON
Police renew appeal over child sex attack
December 3, 2019
BREAKING • HOME COUNTIES • LATEST NEWS
Travellers have set up camp in Prospect Park in Reading
April 27, 2017
BREAKING • CANTERBURY
Seventh arrest made over Canterbury teen attack
June 9, 2019
BREAKING • KENT
Faulty dishwasher sparks blaze in Sittingbourne overnight
December 31, 2019
BREAKING • KENT • RAMSGATE
Man attacked and Robbed in Ramsgate
December 12, 2019
BREAKING • LONDON
Woman from South West London arrestted for Terror Offences
October 11, 2017
BREAKING • LONDON
Police appeal for publics help after Wapping Stabbing
May 16, 2018
BREAKING • MARLBOROUGH • WILTSHIRE
Man arrested following robbery in Marlborough
10 months ago
BREAKING • CLEVELAND • DURHAM • MIDDLESBROUGH
Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision
3 months ago
BREAKING • HAWKHURST
Probe launched after ATM is stolen
May 1, 2019
BREAKING • KENT
Two arrested for Robbery Offences in Maidstone
April 25, 2018
BREAKING
Have you seen missing person Hindu Pardeep
July 3, 2020
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE
Have you seen missing Pensioner from Portsmouth
October 22, 2019
BREAKING • NEW FOREST
Police launch Arson Probe after Six Shop Damaged by Fire in Ringwood
November 27, 2016
BREAKING • KENT • MAIDSTONE
Police investigate sex attacks at Fever & Boutique in Maidstone
February 11, 2020
BREAKING
Family Rescued from Big Wheel Clarence Pier Southsea
September 19, 2016
BREAKING
Triple murder investigation launched in Colchester
October 6, 2019
BREAKING • LONDON • MARYLEBONE
Fatal collision closes Gloucester place in Marylebone
9 months ago
BREAKING • CAMBERWELL • LONDON
Two found with injuries in Camberwell
4 weeks ago