BREAKING LONDON WOODFORD

A 16-year-old boy has been taken to hospital with stab injuries following an incident in Woodford

2 hours ago
1 Min Read
Police Stock

A 16-year-old boy has been taken to hospital with stab injuries following an incident at St Barnabus Road at its junction with Snakes Lane East, Woodford, at about 3.30pm today. His condition is believed to be stable. No arrests have been made 