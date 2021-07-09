A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following an incident in Ipswich this afternoon



Police were called by the ambulance service shortly before 4.55pm today, Friday 9 July following reports that a man had sustained serious injuries after being assaulted within a property in Norwich Road.



The victim, a man aged his 30s, was treated at the scene by paramedics but he was sadly pronounced deceased a short time later.



A scene remains in place while an investigation into the circumstances continues.



Early enquiries lead detectives to believe that this was an isolated incident and as such, there is not any wider threat to the local community.

Shortly after the incident, police arrested a 40-year-old man on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm at the scene.

He was subsequently further arrested on suspicion of murder and was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information about this incident, is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number: 37/37163/21

