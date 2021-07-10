Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following a stabbing in East Barnet

Police were called at 8.34om on Friday, 9 July, to a funfair in Parkside Gardens, Barnet. There were reports of a group of males fighting and a person stabbed.

Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service. A group of youths made off on police arrival.

Officers searched the area and found an 18-year-old man in Churchill Road with a stab injury. He was taken to hospital, where his condition has been assessed as not life-threatening or life-changing,

At this early stage there have been no arrests. Enquiries are ongoing.

Anybody with information is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC, quoting CAD 7314/09jul. To remain anonymous please contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.