A man has been found not guilty of manslaughter at Salisbury Crown Court

Kieran Peter Hobbs, aged 31, of Yonge Close, Eastleigh was found not guilty by a jury of manslaughter following the death of 23-year-old Sagar Bhatti on Sunday 10 March 2019 in the Eastleigh area.

The jury at Salisbury Crown Court heard how an altercation had ensued between Hobbs and Sagar in the early hours of Sunday 10 March, resulting in Sagar being left lying in the road on Woodside Avenue, Eastleigh.

Sagar was later struck by two vehicles, as he lay in the road, at around 5.45am. Sadly, upon police and paramedics arriving on-scene, Sagar was pronounced dead.

Detective Inspector Lee McClellan, the Senior Investigating Officer said: “This was a tragic incident which resulted in the death of a young man.

“The jury reached a verdict and we must respect their decision.