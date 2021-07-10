Police are appealing for help to find 14-year-old Kesja Klimovics who has been reported missing from Northampton

Kesja left home in the Abington Grove area of the town at about 8.30pm on Friday, July 2, and is believed to have travelled to Northampton Train Station, where she has possibly travelled to London. She also has links to Southampton.

She is described as 5ft 5in, of a slim build with blonde hair which she was wearing in a top knot. Kesja was last seen wearing blue hot pants, a small cropped top, a black Canada puffer jacket with brown faux fur trim around the hood. She has a heart tattoo on her right ankle.