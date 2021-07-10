Drugs charges have been authorised against two people who were arrested as part of a crackdown on suspected county line dealers in Medway

Shiloh De Gale, 25, of Washington Road, Haywards Heath, West Sussex, and Chahnah Bagnall, 24, of Eden Avenue, Walderslade, have both been charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine.

They were arrested on Wednesday 7 July 2021 after Kent Police’s County Lines and Gangs Team carried out search warrants at two addresses in Chatham and a house in West Sussex.

A 25-year-old man from Chatham who was also detained has since been released pending further investigation.

Ms Bagnall and Mr De Gale appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 8 July.

Mr De Gale was remanded in custody and Ms Bagnall was bailed with conditions. Both are due to appear at a hearing at Maidstone Crown Court on 5 August.