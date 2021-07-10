Kent Police say body of man has been recovered from the River Medway after he entered the water for a dare

Kent Police was called at 4.39pm on Friday 9 July 2021 to concern for a man seen in the River Medway in Maidstone.

Officers attended the scene, alongside Kent Fire and Rescue Service, Kent Search and Rescue and the South East Coast Ambulance, where the body of a man was recovered.

The death is not being treated as suspicious, and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

A bystander said that the man was dared by his friend to enter the water and was seen stripping off leaving his clothing on a bench by the water. The incident was captured on a mobile phone.

The man failed to surface and the emergency services were contacted despite efforts the man’s body was later recovered by search teams.