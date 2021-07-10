Dozens of people have been fined – including one £10,000 fine – after officers broke up an unlicensed music event in Kelvedon Hatch

Police were called to reports of large party at an address in Ongar Road at around 10.35pm yesterday (Friday 9 July).

When officers arrived at the property we identified there was around 100 people there which meant this was a clear and blatant breach of the Government’s Covid-19 regulations.

Officers closed the road and turned away vehicles with people inside who were trying to get into the address.

We had broken up the event and dispersed those attending by the early hours of the morning.

Thirty-nine people were issued with fines for breaches of Covid-19 regulations and one person has been given a £10,000 fine for being the organiser.

Detective Superintendent Jon Burgess said: “This event was a clear and blatant breach of the Government’s Covid-19 regulations so it was absolutely right that we responded to it and shut it down.

“We know that the end of lockdown measures is within sight but while they remain in place it’s really important we all continue to do the right thing and follow them.

“Events such as these are not only currently a breach of Covid-19 regulations but they also have a significant impact on the people living nearby.

“We will be carrying out additional patrols in the area over the weekend to provide reassurance for people living there.”