Officers attended where a man was found with a head injury and taken to a local hospital it follows a disturbance involving a group of men

Kent Police was called at around 8.50pm on Friday 9 July 2021, to a report of a disturbance involving a group of men taking place in Milton Road.

Officers attended where a man was found with a head injury and taken to a local hospital and subsequently discharged. The 25-year-old man from Gravesend has since been arrested.

A further five arrests have been made in connection with the disturbance and enquiries continue to establish the circumstances.

Those arrested are: a 16-year-old boy from Gillingham; a 19-year-old man from Maidstone; and a 26-year-old man and two 18-year-old men, all from Chatham.

Detectives would like to speak to anyone with information regarding the incident or anyone with private CCTV or dashcam footage recorded in the area.

Witnesses should call Kent Police on 01474 366149 quoting 46/120746/21.

You can also contact Crimestoppers in Kent, anonymously, by calling 0800 555111 or using their online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.