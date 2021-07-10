Three fire engines were sent to the incident on Surrenden Road, and smoke was issuing from the property on arrival. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose reel jets to extinguish the flames. No casualties were reported, and the fire is believed to have started accidentally due to an item being left on the kitchen hob. Following the incident, firefighters are reminding the public to keep cooking areas clean and clear at all times. You should also ensure you have working smoke alarms on each level of your home to alert you in the event of a fire.
Kent Fire and Rescue Service is reminding the public to always keep cooking areas clean and clear following a kitchen fire in Folkestone
1 hour ago
1 Min Read
