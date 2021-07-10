Nine people treated after serious collision on the A406 at Neasden in North London

Four people have been rushed to hospital following a serious collision the London Ambulance Service (LAS) has confirmed. One person has life-changing injuries.

The crash took place in Neasden on the A406 North Circular westbound at the junction with Neasden Lane.

The road remains closed whilst Police carry out an investigation into the cause of the tree vehicle collision

Paramedics were called at 12.31 pm today about the crash and sent London Air Ambulance, four ambulance crews, two advanced paramedics, two paramedics in fast response cars and an incident response officer to the scene.

Nine people were treated and five were discharged. The others were sent to the hospital.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said:

“We were called at 12.31pm this afternoon (10 July) to reports of a road traffic collision on the A406 at Neasden.

“We sent four ambulance crews, two advanced paramedics, two paramedics in fast response cars and an incident response officer to the scene.

“We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance.

“The first ambulance arrived at the scene in less than four minutes.

“We assessed and treated a total of nine patients and we were able to discharge five of those at the scene. We took four patients to the hospital, one of whom was very seriously injured