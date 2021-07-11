A 15-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of Tamim Ian Habimana

The teenager, who was arrested on Thursday, 8 July, has also been charged with the attempted murder of another 15-year-old and possession of an offensive weapon.

He is due to appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court today

A 14-year-old male and a 15-year-old-male who were both also arrested on suspicion of Tamim’s murder on Friday, 9 July, remain in custody at a police station in south London.

Police were called at 5.23pm on Monday, 5 July to reports of a stabbing on Woolwich New Road, SE18.

Officers attended and found Tamim suffering from a single stab wound. They immediately provided first aid prior to the arrival of the London Ambulance Service.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, Tamim was sadly pronounced dead at the scene at 18:08hrs.

His next of kin are being supported by specialist officers.