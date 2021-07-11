A woman has been charged with assault after an incident in Lymington

Police have charged but not named a woman accused of causing Section 18 GBH in Howard’s Mead, Lymington on Friday 9th July.

A female was assaulted resulting in a substantial head injury.

The assault took place in the Howard’s Mead area during the early evening of Friday 9th July.

The charged female will be appearing at court on Monday 12th July and is remanded in custody.

Police have said that due to enquiries still ongoing they are not in a position to release names at this stage. This is a isolated incident and there is no risk to the wider community.