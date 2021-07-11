A 40-year-old man has been charged with murder after a man died following an incident in Ipswich

Police were called by the ambulance service shortly before 4.55pm on Friday 9 July, to reports that a man had sustained serious injuries after being assaulted within a property in Norwich Road, in the town.



The victim, a man aged in his 30s, was treated at the scene by paramedics but was sadly pronounced deceased a short time later. The man’s next of kin have been notified and specially trained Family Liaison Officers are engaged with the family.

A Home Office post-mortem examination was carried out yesterday, Saturday 10 July. Provisional findings were not conclusive and further examination and tests will take place in due course.

Early enquiries lead detectives to believe that this was an isolated incident and as such, there is not any wider threat to the local community.

Shortly after the incident, police arrested a 40-year-old man at the scene on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. He was subsequently further arrested on suspicion of murder and was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Warren Atkinson, 40, of Norwich Road, Ipswich has been now been charged with murder. He has been remanded into custody and is due to appear before Ipswich Magistrates Court on Monday 12 July.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information about this incident, is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number: 37/37163/21

