Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses after a teenager was stabbed in Thornton Heath on Friday afternoon

At around 3pm on Friday 9 July, police were called by staff at a south London hospital to a male suffering stab injuries. He had been taken to the hospital in a private vehicle by members of the public.

Officers have established that the 16-year-old boy had been stabbed a short time earlier in Bensham Manor Road near the junction with Swain Road, Thornton Heath.

Acting Detective Sergeant Helen Ayling said: “The victim of this tragic incident remains in hospital in a critical condition. My thoughts and prayers are with him and his family.

“We believe the victim had been involved in an altercation in Bensham Manor Road with two males riding a moped. We are appealing for anyone who may have knowledge of this incident or who may have seen the moped or suspects concerned to come forward.

“We also need to hear from anyone who may have dash cam or security camera footage from in and around Bensham Manor Road between around 2pm and 3pm on Friday afternoon.”

Anyone who may be able to assist the investigation is asked to call police on 101, ref 4198/09jul. To remain anonymous please contact Crimestoppers.