Images of a man have been issued by officers investigating a report of inappropriate behaviour in a Chatham store

A woman reported being approached by a man in Primark who spoke to her before trying to hold her hand and encourage her to leave the store. The victim refused and sought help from staff. The man left without further issue.

The incident took place between 2pm and 4pm on Monday 21 June 2021.

Detectives have released images of a man they would like to speak to as he may be able to assist their enquiries.

DS Craig Hewitt said: ‘We believe that someone will recognise the clothes worn by the man in the photos so we are appealing for anyone with information, either about the identity of the man in the images, or the incident itself, to come forward.’

Witnesses can contact Kent Police on 01634 792145quoting 46/109567/21.

You can also contact Crimestoppers in Kent, anonymously, by calling 0800 555111 or using their online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.