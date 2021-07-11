Officers have recovered weapons and drugs after detaining a group of youths in east London

At around 8.15pm on Saturday, 11 July, police were called to youths fighting with weapons in Reynolds Road, Chadwell Heath

The group ran off as police arrived and they were chased by officers on foot. Three of the youths were detained near to the scene and a further three arrested following subsequent enquiries. All are males aged between 16 and 20.

Items recovered from the three arrested near to the scene included machetes, cannabis, balaclavas and a bottle of a substance believed to be acid.

Detectives Sergeant Josh Ranghel of the Met’s East Area BCU said: “The police officers responding to this incident were mindful of the reports of weapons being used and were determined to act to take those weapons off our streets.

“Looking at what has been recovered, I am sure that local people are grateful that the officers took such positive action at some risk to their own safety to pursue these individuals, detain them, seize weapons and hold them to account for their actions.

“While awaiting the outcome of those arrests, I can only hope that the young people currently in custody take some time to reflect upon the circumstances in which they found themselves.

“Carrying weapons and bringing violence onto the streets of East London will not be tolerated, and my colleagues and I are doing all that we can to stop this offending and reduce the unacceptable level of violence.”