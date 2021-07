Damien Lenihan 37 of no fixed address, was charged with the murder of Marek Smalec, aged 48, whose body was found at a residential address in Hillingdon Hill on 5 July.

Lenihan was charged on Sunday, 11 July and is due to appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 12 July.

A post-mortem examination held on Thursday, 8 July gave a preliminary cause of death for Marek as a brain haemorrhage.