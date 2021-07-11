Detectives investigating the murder of a 15-year-old boy in Woolwich have charged a further three people

A 14-year-old boy, a 15-year-old boy were charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon on Saturday, 10 July.

A 17-year-old boy, who was arrested on 10 July, has also been charged with murder and attempted murder.

They are due to appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 12 July.

The charges relate to an incident on Monday, 5 July at 5.23pm when police were called to reports of a stabbing on Woolwich New Road, SE18.

Officers attended and found 15-year-old Tamim Ian Habimana suffering from a single stab wound. They immediately provided first aid prior to the arrival of the London Ambulance Service.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene at 6.08pm. His next of kin are being supported by specialist officers.

A second 15-year-old self-presented at a London hospital a short time later with a stab wound. His condition is not life-threatening.

A 15-year-old boy was charged on Friday, 9 July, with murder, attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon. He appeared at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 10 July. He is next due to appear at the Old Bailey on Monday, 12 July.